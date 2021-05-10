Mozambique: Covid-19 - One Death, 28 New Cases and 43 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 28 new cases and 43 recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was an 86 year old Mozambican man, who died in Maputo city. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 821.

Since the start of the pandemic, 526,810 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,425 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,397 of the tests gave negative results and 28 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,166. Half of the new cases came from the far south - 12 from Maputo city and four from Maputo province. There were also five cases from Niassa, four from Sofala, and one each from Cabo Delgado, Zambezia and Tete.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was just under two per cent. This compares with 2.3 per cent on Friday, 5.2 per cent on Thursday, and three per cent on Wednesday.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell to 33 (down from 36 on Friday. The great majority of these patients - 24 (72.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also two cases in Nampula, two in Zambezia, two in Tete, two in Inhambane and one in Niassa. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry also reported that a further 43 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 in this period - 28 in Nampula, eight in Niassa and seven in Inhambane. This brings the total number of recoveries to 67,749, or 96.6 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 1,592 (down from 1,608 on Friday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 788 (just under 50 per cent of the total); Sofala, 297; Maputo city, 261; Zambezia, 125; Gaza, 26; Niassa, 22; Nampula, 21; Cabo Delgado, 18; Inhambane, 13; Manica, 12; and Tete, nine.

Pf/ (369)

