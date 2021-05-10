Rwanda: BAL 2021 - Patriots to Face Rivers Hoopers in Opener

10 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan champions Patriots will start their 2021 Basketball Africa League (BAL) against Rivers Hoopers of Nigerian side on May 16.

The 2020 league champions are pooled in Group A, alongside Tunisian side US-Monastir, Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers and GNBC of Madagascar.

After their opener against Rivers Hoopers, Alan Major's side take on GNBC of Madagascar on May 19, while their last game will be against Tunisian side US-Monastir on May 22.

The BAL, which will be broadcast in its entirety on ESPN in Africa (DStv 218), will see 12 teams compete in three groups of four, then a three-round knockout phase, culminating in the finals on May 30.

The first week of the tournament will see three games being played per day, starting at 2pm local time (8amET), with teams like Zamalek (Egypt), AS Douanes (Senegal), and US Monastir (Tunisia) are teams to watch in the group stage.

The quarter-finals start on May 25-26. The Semi-finals are set for May 28 while the final will be played on May 30th.

The top two teams from each group and two best second runners-up will advance to the playoffs phase, which will be a single knockout format.

Group A

May 16 Patriots Vs Rivers Hoopers

May 19 Patriots Vs GNBC

May 22 Patriots Vs US-Monastir

