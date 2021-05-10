Cote d'Ivoire: A Conversation With Côte d'Ivoire's President Ouattara in Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the IMF's African Department

10 May 2021
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

Did you know that the IMF's African Department was created 60 years ago, on May 1, 1961? To commemorate this anniversary, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire will join Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for a conversation on Monday, May 10, 2021.

President Ouattara, who is also a former Director of the African Department, and IMF Deputy Managing Director, will share his remarks on how the IMF and Africa have changed. He will also discuss how to set the stage for sub-Saharan Africa's post-pandemic recovery.

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: International Organizations and Africa

More From: IMF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.