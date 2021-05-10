Mozambique: U.S. Delivers Humanitarian Relief Supplies in Response to Insecurity in Mozambique

6 May 2021
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)
press release

In response to the devastating violence in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing vital humanitarian relief supplies in a series of shipments to help meet the urgent needs of people forcibly displaced from their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled fighting in Cabo Delgado, where ISIS-affiliated terrorists brutally killed, maimed, and abducted civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and displaced more than 700,000 people. This assistance will provide emergency shelter supplies to approximately 20,000 displaced families, as well as blankets and kitchen sets - shipped by sea from USAID warehouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Pisa, Italy.

The United States, through the State Department, will also provide $700,000 in new Fiscal Year 2021 humanitarian assistance that will help the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) provide shelter, blankets and mattresses, as well as mental health and psychosocial support for many of the 28,000 people newly displaced by the Palma attacks.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Mozambique. This aid adds up to more than $82 million in humanitarian assistance in Fiscal Year 2020. The United States is responding to this crisis with food, household items, shelter, and hygiene kits for approximately 250,000 displaced Mozambicans in Cabo Delgado and neighboring Nampula and Niassa provinces. These funds also supported the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to transport by air, sea, and road relief items and humanitarian workers to difficult to reach Mozambicans throughout Cabo Delgado.

The U.S. remains extremely concerned about the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation and urge other donors to step up to provide much needed support to save lives.

Read the original article on USAID.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: USAID

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.