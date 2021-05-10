Botswana: Electra Mining Cancels Expo

9 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Botswana's leading Mining, Industrial and Occupational Health and Safety Expo, that was to be held on September 14-16, has been cancelled.

A press release from the expo organisers, Electra Mining Botswana, says the cancellation comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to grow in the country.

The release says the next edition of the show will, therefore, be held in September 2023.

It states that given the Botswana COVID-19 restrictions, which include the continued temporary prohibition of large gatherings as well as local and international travel, the organisers had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year's expo.

It further says it was the right decision for all stakeholders involved, considering that the safety and well-being of exhibitors, suppliers, visitors and the industry 'as a whole was of paramount importance'.

Exhibition's post COVID-19, the release says, will play an essential role in providing a fast-track to economic recovery.

It states that the exhibition will enable the all-important face-to-face connection between buyers and sellers, bring new products to the market, drive innovation, forge partnerships, build brands and community, offer impressive experiences and provide intellectual content and educational opportunities through seminars and workshops.

This is a time, it says, to remain positive and prepare for a triumphant return in 2023.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

