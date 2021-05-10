Southern Africa: President Masisi Endorses Five SADC Legal Instruments

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday signed five SADC legal instruments which will contribute to the development and integration of the region.

They include Protocol on Industry, two agreements amending the 2017 and 2019 SADC Protocol on Extradition as well as two others amending the 2017 and 2019 SADC Protocol on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

The industry protocol, which was adopted by the August 2019 SADC summit, seeks to promote the development of a diversified, innovative and globally competitive regional and national bases to enable achievement of sustainable and inclusive industrial development.

In an interview, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Mr Mmusi Kgafela said the signing of the protocol had the potential to develop more industries in Botswana and address cross border industry challenges.

With the protocol, Botswana would be able to develop SMMEs and boost the economy, he said.

Minister Kgafela underscored the need for SADC member states to collaborate to improve the region's SMME sector through the protocol.

In developing the sector, he said, it was important for the region to recognise People with Disabilities, women and youth.

He expressed the hope that member states would develop consistent policies that would benefit SADC countries with regard to the protocol.

For his part, Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkhulu said implementation of the instruments amending the SADC Protocol on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters would assist in request of extradition as well as requirement of information processes.

Mr Mthimkhulu said the amendments would also help with process of document authentication.

Source : BOPA