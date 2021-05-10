Liberia: Bike Accident Leaves School Teacher Dead

7 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensahn And Jonathan Browne

Tragedy hit the people of Dugboken, Electoral District#3, Maryland County this week when a 42-year-old classroom teacher met his demise in a road accident.

The late Joe Kouh was returning from withdrawing his salary from a commercial bank in Pleebo Sodoken district, riding on a motorbike, which ran into an abandoned truck, killing him instantly.

The incident occurred between Dorrobo koloneso and Gwissiken recently when the bike collided with a vehicle belonging to Caritas, a non-governmental organization operating in the county.According to eyewitnesses, the late Teacher Kouh was Pastor of the First Assembly of God (A.G.) Church. He was assigned in Sawtoken One, Barrobo district.

The deceased was a father of many children and a dedicated classroom teacher. He had left his family in Borrobo on early Thursday, April 29, 2021 to receive his salary in Pleebo.

Eyewitnesses described as very critical, leaving several body parts of the deceased fractured, including his head, while the rider of the bike was rushed to the J.J. Dossen Hospital in Harper City, the provincial capital.

Locals lamented that the sudden death of Joe Kouh has created serious setback to the school system in the district, as schools shot their doors to pay respect to his sudden passing.

Barrabo, which is in Karluway, Maryland County Electoral district#3, currently has 32 towns but due to lack of basic social services, civil servants are constraints to travel to Pleebo City to receive their monthly salaries ridding on commercial motorbikes.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

