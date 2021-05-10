Liberia: GOL Dispatches Special Delegation to Cote d'Ivoire

President George Manneh Weah on Thursday, 6 May 2021 dispatched a special delegation of the Government of Liberia to the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire to mitigate the situation involving several Liberians living in Cote D'Ivoire.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., heads the delegation to Cote D'Ivoire.

Other members of the delegation include Cllr. F. Musa Dean, Minister of Justice; Gen. Daniel Ziakahn, Minister of National Defense; Atty. Samuel Dakena, Security Sector Reform Coordinator; Jefferson Karmoh, National Security Advisor; Edward Sharpe, Deputy NSA Director; Sylvester Pewee, Assistant Minister, Public Affairs, MFA and Mr. Charles Johnson, EPS Team Leader.

The release quoted Minister Kemayah as saying the situation is an attempt to cause chaos and undermine democratic gains subsisting between countries within the Mano River basin.

It can be recalled that the Ivorian army said it killed three armed men and captured another during Wednesday, April 21, 2021 pre-dawn attack on the N'dotre base, with security sources adding that a Liberian passport and driver's license were found on two of the dead assailants.-Press release