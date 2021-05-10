Ghana: MTN Foundation Donates PPE to Catholic Hospital

MTN Ghana Foundation, as part of its Corporate Social Investment, has donated Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs), to the St Gregory Catholic Hospital at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The PPE included 2,000 nose masks, 10 cartons of gloves, 15 pieces of contactless thermometers, 1,000 pieces of face shields and 30 gallons of methylated spirits.

Speaking to reporters after the donation, the Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh, said the donation formed part of programmes outlined by the MTN Ghana Foundation to support hospitals and frontline health workers across the country to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, more than GHC1 million had been allocated by the MTN Ghana Foundation this year for the exercise.

She said, so far, the Foundation had made similar donations to 29 hospitals and 15 senior high schools across the country to protect hospital staff, patients and students of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Walsh indicated that there was the need to support hospitals and frontline health workers across the country with PPE to protect them from the disease.

She assured that MTN Ghana and MTN Ghana Foundation would continue to assist hospitals in the country with the necessary PPE to help them combat the disease.

The Chaplain of the St Gregory Catholic Hospital, Reverend Father Daniel Yaw Ganu, expressed gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the donation.

He said the donation had come at an opportune time when the hospital seriously needed the PPE to protect the staff of the hospital as well as patients of the coronavirus disease.

Rev. Fr Ganu explained that the St Gregory Hospital was the only major hospital in the Gomoa East District, serving a lot of communities including Akawe, Buduburam, and Winneba.

He appealed to other corporate organisations to come to the aid of the hospital with PPE and other health supplies to enable the hospital to better serve the health needs of the residents in the district.