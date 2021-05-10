Ghana: Ecobank, TANOE Hold Training for Women Businesses

Ecobank, in partnership with TANOE Woman Rising has organised a business advisory and training clinic for women business owners and leaders.

This workshop forms part of the bank's Ellevate programme designed to assist women reach their full potential by empowering, growing and supporting them with customized financial and value-added solutions.

The clinic, which was held at the East Airport branch of Ecobank for over 60 participants, provided enhanced training on Digital Marketing, Website Design, Graphic Design and Financial solutions from Ecobank.

To ensure effective financial support, an Ellevate account was subsequently opened for each participant at no cost.

Speaking on the event, Dr Loretta Sarpong, the head of the Women's desk at Ecobank said, "Ellevate by Ecobank is designed to support women entrepreneurs and businesses with a full suite of flexible financial and non-financial solutions, and this business clinic in partnership with TANOE WomanRising is one of such solutions. This is the first of a series of clinics scheduled to be organised for women-focused businesses throughout the rest of the year".

On his part, the Head of SME for Ecobank Ghana, Mr Kingsley Adofo-Addo said "Ellevate by Ecobank is an end-to-end all-inclusive product suite designed for women business owners and leaders. We have done our homework, appreciate their challenges and understand what is required of us as financial partners for our women business owners and leaders to ensure that they reach their full potential."

Speaking on the business clinic, Mr Ekow Mensah, the CEO of TANOE WomanRising said, "Our mission at WomanRising is to equip women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses and provide them with the needed tools to grow. This business branding and digital marketing clinic comes to augment the efforts of women business owners and leaders to build brand awareness and attract prospective clients."