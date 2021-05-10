Ghana: Infinix Reiterates Commitment to Ghanaian Market

Infinix Ghana says it is committed to the Ghanaian market as it remained a key market for the company.

To this end, it said it would continue to develop affordable and quality products to meet the needs of consumers.

Training manager at Infinix Ghana, Ms Patricia Mensah, said this when the outfit launched its latest addition to the Hot series of smartphones, the Infinix Hot 10T in Accra on Tuesday.

She said the Ghana market remained a major key for the company.

Touching on the product, Ms Mensah noted that with the introduction of the Hot 10T series the company was taking innovation one step further as the new device balances innovative and stunning design with excellent features and functionality to deliver the best visual experience for consumers at an affordable price.

The Hot 10T she revealed was equipped with a battery capacity of 5000mAh, based on testing from the Infinix data lab, the Hot 10T supports 55 days on standby, 170 hours of music playback, 15.0 hours of continuous gaming or 76 hours of calls on a full charge.

"The built-in safe-charge technology ensures that the power is automatically turned off once the device is fully charged to avoid overheating and wasting energy, while the Power Marathon technology contributes an extra 25 percent power when the battery runs low, that's 3.5 hours of additional call time for users, " she said.

Senior Product Director at Infinix, Manfred Hong said, in designing the Hot 10T Series, the goal was to set standards for mobile entertainment.

"Every aspect of the Hot 10T Series has been carefully crafted to deliver the ultimate user experience from MediaTek's excellent Helio G70 chipset processing power, to the smooth and highly responsive display and optimised battery for non-stop, undisrupted viewing and playing, " he said.

The Hot 10T Series features Infinix's powerful Dar-link optimisation engine software, which improves graphic display and touchscreen sensitivity with self-learning AI algorithm capabilities that minimise lag time.