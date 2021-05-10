Ghana: Oly, Nungua Select-Side Draw in Befitting Game to Honour Afotey Odai

Great Olympics and a Nungua-select side on Wednesday battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw game on an afternoon designed to honour the memory of one of the nation's finest football administrators - Eric Afotey Odai.

The late Afotey Odai, named Premier League Chairman of the Year in 2007 by the Ghana Football Association GFA), passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a protracted illness.

Hordes of dignitaries including the Nungua MP Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who took the ceremonial kick-off, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, and some old players of Olympics including the legendary former national star George Alhassan as well as Richard Naawu, glittered the Nungua Presby Park, which hosted the enthralling tie.

Wednesday's memorial match was expected to be played in a friendly fashion, but it was not.

Anybody who bumped into the afternoon would have the unmistakable impression that two well-prepared clubs were ferociously battling for the maximum relegation-saving points.

The Nungua-select side played with a lot of verve and aggression, especially in the second stanza - and the Gladson Awako-led Olympics had to dive deep into their rich premiership reservoir to repel all the threats.

Sam Quaye gave Olympics the lead after the half-hour mark, curling a dazzler beyond the reach of the goalie, following a scintillating build-up from midfield.

There was a piece of drama 10 minutes before the Oly goal as Referee Laud Nettey showed Awako the marching-off orders for an apparent descent. The Oly skipper bitterly protested the referee's decision before walking off the pitch.

Interestingly, after series of consultations here and there, Referee Nettey reversed his decision, and the in-form Awako was back on the field producing defence-splitting passes to end the eventful half.

The second half was even fiercer as the Nungua boys hassled early for the equaliser with ruthless intensity - a vibrancy only tampered by a one-minute silence for the deceased in the 60th minute.

When play restarted, the two teams raised the tempo, but it was the persistence of the Nungua lads that paid off when Christian Bortier Borlabi headed home from a spectacular cross.

As the referee signaled for the end of proceedings, the decent crowd that turned out for the afternoon, nodded that it was indeed a befitting game to the memory of a man whose passion for football and love for his favourite club - Olympics, was almost matchless.

"It has been a great afternoon of football and I believe Mr. Afotey Odai, wherever he is, must be happily clapping for the two teams for the honour done him," Mr. Fianoo, who is also a board member of Olympics, told the Times Sports in a post-match interview.

Known as the 'Millennium Chairman,' the late Afotey Odai will be laid to rest at the Nungua Mausoleum tomorrow. He was 67.