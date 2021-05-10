Ghana: Chiefs Appeal to Pres to Consider Natives for Appointments

Kenyasi — The chiefs and people of the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region, have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to include their citizens in his political appointments and governance of the country to accelerate development of the area.

According to them, members of the district have voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continually since election 2000, but have nothing to show in terms of appointments and development.

The President of Ahafo Kenyasi Development Association (AKDA), Nana Akwasi Agyeman, at a news conference here at Kenyasi registered their displeasure over recent ministerial appointments by the President Akufo-Addo, said the 'district deserves better'.

"The district can boast of highly competent and experienced professionals who have contributed immensely to NPP and national development but unfortunately the constituency is ignored when it comes to consideration for appointments", he lamented.

Nana Agyeman noted that the district has been won by the NPP since 2000 but has not seen any development though Newmont Gold Ghana Limited was situated at Kenyasi and has contributed to national revenue.

According to him, it was quite appropriate that the government gives some appointments to citizens of the district to bring a balance to strengthen the fortunes of the party and the populace in the district.

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asutifi North, Eric Addai, said traditional authorities and the citizenry have expressed worry over the deplorable state of the 6 kilometers Kenyasi - Hwediem road which needs urgent attention.

"It is a deep regret to residents that Kenyasi town roads have equally been left under the mercy of dust causing illnesses and collapsing businesses and shops," he said.

Kingsley Koranteng, a youth activist and a member of AKDA, said residents of Ahafo Kenyasi are worse off in terms of political appointments, infrastructure, living standards adding that "the government and Newmont Ghana Gold must intervene".

The Saamanhene of Kenyasi No. 1 Traditional Area, Nana Anim Danquah on behalf of chiefs of the area pleaded with the President and the NPP government to consider natives of the district in appointments.