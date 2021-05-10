Ghana: GBA Issues Guidelines for July 22 Elections

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has set July 22 for the election of new executives for the next four years.

According to an election guideline signed by General Secretary, Mr. Patrick Johnson, nominations for the elections would open from June 1-21 between 9am to 5pm each day.

It added that, only members in good standing can contest and/or vote in the GBA elections, explaining that persons who has duly paid for and has been issued with a current license qualified to participate in the process.

"Nomination forms will be available for purchase at GH¢ 100 each at the GBA Secretariat located at the Bukom Boxing Arena with candidates vying for positions required to pay submission fees to be eligible to contest," it added.

According to the guidelines, a candidate shall be nominated by a member in good standing, adding that candidates in good standing shall be seconded by two members in good standing.

It said candidates will pay respective amounts such as GH¢3,000 for President, GH¢2,000 for 1st Vice President, GH¢1,500 for 2nd Vice President and GH¢700 for executive board member.

Completed nomination forms shall be submitted in triplicates.

It stated further that, candidates shall be required to meet the qualifications set out in Article 4 of the GBA Constitution.

Candidates would then be vetted on July 8 to be followed by balloting for positions of candidates at the GBA Secretariat.

It added thatformer GBA executive board members have been declared qualified to vote.

It said "Where at the close of nomination for elections, if only one candidate is nominated for a position, that candidate shall be unopposed and shall be declared elected.

"If two or more candidates have been nominated for a position, the candidate who secures the highest number of the valid votes cast shall be declared elected," it added.

"In respect of elections for the other executive board members, if there are more than four Candidates nominated, the first candidates who obtain the highest number of valid votes cast will be declared elected.

In respect of elections for the other Executive Board Members, if there are only four Candidates nominated, all the four Candidates shall be declared elected," it stated.

It said any dispute arising out of the elections supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) shall be referred to an Electoral Dispute Committee upon receipt of a complaint to adjudicate and render a final decision before the elections.