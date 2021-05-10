Ghana: President Accepts Nomination of Kissi Agyebeng As SP

7 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a request to Parliament to consider and approve the nomination of private legal practitioner, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, as the next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng, who was called to the bar in October 2003, has been nominated to replace Mr Martin Amidu who resigned from the position late last year.

He was nominated by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, on April 16 as the second occupant of the office.

According to a press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, President Akufo-Addo "deems Mr Agyebeng as being eminently qualified to become Special Prosecutor."

The statement said President Akufo-Addo has, by a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, dated April 29, requested Parliament to approve the appointment.

"The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr Kissi Agyebeng, so he can assume the position without delay," it said.

Mr Agyebeng holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Law (LLM) degrees from Dalhousie University and Cornell Law School.

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is expected to invite Mr Agyebeng for vetting and present its report to the House.

The House will then take a decision on his approval through a vote.

