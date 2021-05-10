Egypt: Finance Ministry Aims to Boost Exports to Spur Economy

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said Friday 07/05/2021 that he is eager to encourage the export sector as it is a key pillar to the national economy and a genuine locomotive for growth.

In a statement by the Finance Ministry, Maait said the ministry is working hard to overcome any obstacles that could face exporters and producers, saying that the customs authority spares no effort to ease measures for exporters in order to reduce the time of customs clearance.

For this purpose, the head of the customs authority has established a unit for supporting exporters and producers in implementation of the directives of the finance minister to boost governance, support the export sector, and remove all the hardships could face the exporters.

