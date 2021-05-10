Egypt: PM Urges Promoting Public Awareness Over Canal Preservation

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli underlined on Friday 07/05/2021 the importance of promoting public awareness over the importance of preserving canals, especially those which were lately developed as part of the national project for canal rehabilitation and lining.

While expounding a report by Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi on the ministry's efforts in cleaning waterways across the nation, Madbouli underlined the important role the NGOs can play in promoting public awareness over canal preservation.

The premier underlined the importance of transferring as quickly as possible waste discharges after rehabilitating canals and promoting citizens' awareness to stop dumping their rubbish in waterways.

In the report, the local development minister reviewed the results of the implementation of an experimental model during which a distance of 2.5 km from the Al Dhahry Al Sharqi canal in the Itay Al Baroud township was determined as an area to implement a number of measures that would contribute to solving the problems related to dealing with the waste discharges after cleaning canals and drains and the accumulated waste after the purification operations.

He said this defined distance passes within a residential block of about 35,000 people and serves about 4,200 feddans, adding that 20 tons of waste were removed from the canal after being rehabilitated.

He referred to the efforts that have been implemented in coordination with a number of concerned authorities as well as civil society institutions interested in the field of the environment to clean the canal.

Shaarawi said a month after the end of cleaning efforts, the ministry noticed that the the application of measures taken to contribute to reducing pollution of the selected canal led to a sharp decline in dumping waste into it by citizens.

He added that the experiment will be applied in three townships in three different governorates before applying it nationwide.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.