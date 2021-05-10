Egypt: Transport Minister Follows Up Implementation of Number of Projects in Damietta Port

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir visited Damietta Port to follow up the implementation of a number of projects.

In a statement on Friday 07/05/2021, the Transport Ministry said that Wazir was apprised of the latest development of the projects and raised the flag on a new tugboat that was received recently.

Wazir visited the project of the new west wave barrier which aims at decreasing the annual expenses and decreasing agglutinating. He also visited the project of renovating the east wave barrier.

The ministry is working on developing all maritime ports to benefit from their geographical location and increase their competitiveness to international trade ports.

Meanwhile, Wazir held an extended meeting with members of parliament and senate in Damietta in the presence of Damietta governor.

This comes within the framework of continuous contact with lawmakers of the two houses in the different governorates to improve services offered to citizens.

