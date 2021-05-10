Egypt's Ambassador Reviews Govt Measures to Protect Tourists During Coronavirus

Egyptian Ambassador to Paris Alaa Youssef reviewed with representatives of French tourist companies operating in the Egyptian market the Egyptian government measures to provide protection to tourists during their tours in Egypt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Thursday 06/05/2021, the Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Youssef briefed the French companies on the latest archaeological discoveries in Egypt and the most important tourist destinations and inaugurations due to opened by Egypt over the coming phase.

He also discussed means of promoting for tourism in Egypt in the French market.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on continuing constructive dialogue between the Egyptian Embassy and tourist agents in the coming phase to stand on challenges facing the influx of tourism from France to Egypt.