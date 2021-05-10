Egypt: Government Received, Monitored 106,000 Citizen Complaints in April - Report

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian government's Unified Government Complaints System received and monitored 106,000 complaints, requests, questions and appeals in April, according to a report reviewed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

The report introduced by the concerned complaints system shows its performance in dealing and responding to complaints submitted by citizens over the past month.

In this regard, Madbouli said on Friday 07/05/2021 the government is keen on effectively communicate with the citizens through various channels, topped by the complaints system upon President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

The premier thanked the cooperating ministries and bodies for solving the citizens' problems.

Head of the unified government complaint system Tareq el Refae said the citizens' complaints have been examined and redirected to bodies concerned for taking action.

According to the report, 78% of the complains have been redirected to the ministries, while 15% of them were redirected to the governorates.

Ministries of Electricity, Awqaf, Agriculture, Health, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Manpower, Supply and Internal Trade, ICT, Housing, Education and Transportation achieved high rates of dealing with the complaints and solved them within April.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.