Egypt: Government Received, Monitored 106,000 Citizen Complaints in April - Report

The Egyptian government's Unified Government Complaints System received and monitored 106,000 complaints, requests, questions and appeals in April, according to a report reviewed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

The report introduced by the concerned complaints system shows its performance in dealing and responding to complaints submitted by citizens over the past month.

In this regard, Madbouli said on Friday 07/05/2021 the government is keen on effectively communicate with the citizens through various channels, topped by the complaints system upon President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

The premier thanked the cooperating ministries and bodies for solving the citizens' problems.

Head of the unified government complaint system Tareq el Refae said the citizens' complaints have been examined and redirected to bodies concerned for taking action.

According to the report, 78% of the complains have been redirected to the ministries, while 15% of them were redirected to the governorates.

Ministries of Electricity, Awqaf, Agriculture, Health, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Manpower, Supply and Internal Trade, ICT, Housing, Education and Transportation achieved high rates of dealing with the complaints and solved them within April.