Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

7 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali Ghidir (1), Adibara (1), Om-Hajer (1), and Barentu (1); Gash Barka Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 3742.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 3602 while the number of deaths is 12.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

7 May 2021

