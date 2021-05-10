Ethiopia: News - Mayor of Karat City, Konso Zone, Imposes Curfew to Curtail Lawlessness, Organized Crime

7 May 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Gashaw Genale, the mayor of Karat city, in Konso Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Regional State, imposed strict curfew in the city aimed at curtailing growing lawlessness and organized crime in the city, the Zone's communication bureau said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Konso zone said that zonal security establishment was executing various measures to control growing lawlessness including theft and other forms of organized crimes. However, many of the criminal sought by law enforcement agents were "hiding and organizing themselves using darkness" and continued robbing in villages and Kebelles as well as government offices.

In addition to that, the Zone said that "anti-peace individuals and groups" are attempting to incite violence in connection with the upcoming general elections scheduled for June 05. Accordingly the Mayor assured the residents that the government was working with security agents to foil planned disruptions and attacks. "It is a fact that these thieves and robbers as well as anti-peace elements are disrupting the peace of our people," the statement said, and called on the people to vigilantly watch and inform relevant authorities on any activities to disrupt the development works.

Accordingly, the Mayor has announced that a curfew was imposed restricting movements of vehicles, including three-wheel bajajs from 8 PM to 6 AM local time; obliging all drivers of medium and heavy vehicles to cooperate with local law enforcement agents to provide information as requested; restricting movements of individuals from 9 Pm to 5 PM local time; in events of emergencies such as medical emergencies individuals to coordinate with local security agencies using renewed ID cards and cooperating with security agencies to provided all information requested; all hotels, restaurants and bars to discontinue providing services as of 9 PM local time; and all entertainment establishments to discontinue airing DSTV programs as of 8 PM local time.

This decision comes in the backdrop of Konso Zone becoming the scene of renewed attacks that has been reported since December, 2020 and continued into January of this year and although incidents of violence were reported to regional authorities, witnesses Addis Standard spoke to complained of inaction by authorities. AS

