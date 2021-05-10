Nigeria: Unilag Warns Against Squatting As Physical Classes Resume Today

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has fixed May 10, 2021, as date for physical resumption of the second semester of 2019/2020 academic session.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Oluwole Familoni, announced the resumption at the Senate Chamber while presenting the report of 2019/2020 first semester online teaching and examination.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had run its first semester online from January 25, 2021, to March 5, 2021, while examinations also held online from March 8 to April 1, 2021.

According to Professor Familoni, the resumption for physical classes shall be in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and as part of prerequisites by students for resumption into halls of residence.

He emphasised that upon resumption, students are expected to adhere to guidelines including wearing of face masks into and out of the hostels at all times as well use of hand sanitiser.

In order to adhere to the social distancing protocol, the DVC warned that squatting will not be allowed in the hostels.

He said only bonafide students with officially allocated and paid bed spaces registered for the 2019/2020 session would be admitted into the hostels.

As part of security measures put in place as students resume to campus, Professor Familoni pointed out that vehicles with tinted glasses will not be allowed into the university premises.

He disclosed that the entire campus is on CCTV surveillance, adding that the institution has asked for more police presence on campus.

He assured parents and guardians of adequate security and safety of lives of both students and staff on the campus while he warned against clustered convergence within and outside the campus.

Also, the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke warned students to beware of Abule-oja, an area close to the university, saying it constituted one of the red spots within the school community.

He however assured that the university management had received the support of the Nigeria Police Force from Sabo, Bariga and the Marine Police for effective surveillance of the campus and its environs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.