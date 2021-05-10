Nigeria: Unilag Warns Against Squatting As Physical Classes Resume Today

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has fixed May 10, 2021, as date for physical resumption of the second semester of 2019/2020 academic session.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Oluwole Familoni, announced the resumption at the Senate Chamber while presenting the report of 2019/2020 first semester online teaching and examination.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had run its first semester online from January 25, 2021, to March 5, 2021, while examinations also held online from March 8 to April 1, 2021.

According to Professor Familoni, the resumption for physical classes shall be in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and as part of prerequisites by students for resumption into halls of residence.

He emphasised that upon resumption, students are expected to adhere to guidelines including wearing of face masks into and out of the hostels at all times as well use of hand sanitiser.

In order to adhere to the social distancing protocol, the DVC warned that squatting will not be allowed in the hostels.

He said only bonafide students with officially allocated and paid bed spaces registered for the 2019/2020 session would be admitted into the hostels.

As part of security measures put in place as students resume to campus, Professor Familoni pointed out that vehicles with tinted glasses will not be allowed into the university premises.

He disclosed that the entire campus is on CCTV surveillance, adding that the institution has asked for more police presence on campus.

He assured parents and guardians of adequate security and safety of lives of both students and staff on the campus while he warned against clustered convergence within and outside the campus.

Also, the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke warned students to beware of Abule-oja, an area close to the university, saying it constituted one of the red spots within the school community.

He however assured that the university management had received the support of the Nigeria Police Force from Sabo, Bariga and the Marine Police for effective surveillance of the campus and its environs.