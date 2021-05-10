Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari Cancels Sallah Homage to Presidential Villa

10 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

There would be no traditional Sallah homage to the president by religious, community and political leaders after the prayer.

President Buhari has directed that all celebrations including the forthcoming Eid-Al-Fitr should be limited due to the global coronavirus crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan.

According to the presidential aide, "the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9 a.m".

"As was the case last year, the president encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic," he said.

The presidential aide also quoted the president as specially thanking the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who had been praying for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

"The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the 'madness' going on in parts of the country," he added.

President Buhari called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

"If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future," he was quoted as saying.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times.

