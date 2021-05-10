Cote d'Ivoire: CAF and FIFA Take Pro-Active Approach to Foster Unity and Development in Côte d'Ivoire

CAF and FIFA Presidents visited Côte d'Ivoire from May 4 to 5, 2021 as part of their first joint mission to Africa since the election of Dr Patrice Motsepe as head of CAF (Confédération Africaine de Football) last March in Rabat.

The playing area

Abobo, a popular town located in the inner suburbs of Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire. The joint CAF/FIFA delegation, the members of the government and the many Ivorian football players invited, struggled to get out of Abobo's modern high school. The crowd of students who jostled the protocol to get closer to their idol Didier Drogba, or the popular singer Kerozen, whose performance closed the last activity of a dense and rich day.

The CAF-FIFA Pan-African School Football Championship had just received a tidy sum for its start: a donation of 10 million USD. The announcement was made by Dr Motsepe on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation, co-founded by himself and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe. On occasion, we learnt that the championship would take place through CAF's six zonal unions. This news delighted the vice-presidents as well as the presidents of the five zonal unions and the presidents of the member associations of UFOA B, associated with this event.

The donation was welcomed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino: "The gesture of the Motsepe Foundation, Patrice and his wife Precious, is exceptional. Thanks to Motsepe family for showing us Ubuntu in action. Schools are an extremely important social vehicle for the promotion of key life values" he said. "Football values, which include respect, discipline, teamwork and fair-play, are perfect complements for the education of future generations FIFA is delighted to be part of this important initiative, together with CAF, for the benefit of youths in Africa. Thanks to the generous donation of the Motsepe Foundation, joy and hope will be given to millions of children across the continent for the years to come."

The beautiful gesture of the captain

Why such a donation? Dr Motsepe, wanted to be precise: "The best investment we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best in the world and self-sustaining, is to invest in schools' football and youth football development infrastructure for boys and girls at club and national level. This is one of my key focus areas as President of CAF."

At the opening of the ceremony in Abobo, on Tuesday afternoon, a gala football match pitted two mixed teams of high school students, with the two presidents who showcased their technical and tactical skills as coaches of the two teams. The stay on Ivorian soil of the two Presidents, which until now had been marked by classic meetings with government representatives and players in Ivorian football sick with its divisions, had just taken an unexpected turn.

On their arrival in Abidjan the day before, the delegation had certainly been warmly welcomed in the "Akwaba" tradition, by the members of the Standardization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), including President Mariam Dao Gabala, but nothing was wrong. foreshadowed that they would have to drop suits and ties, on more than one occasion.

The stake of the game: team spirit

On Tuesday morning, May 4, the CAF and FIFA delegation reviewed the work done by the FIF Standardization Committee, in order to get a feel for what has been achieved and to assess the challenges faced by this Committee since its inception last January. Dr. Motsepe congratulated President Dao Gabala and her team for their exceptional work and their firm commitment to bring peace and unity to Ivorian football, through transparent elections. Addressing the media gathered outside the FIF building, the CAF president underlined the progress made, with his sights set on the organization of an elective congress, which he hopes will be held "by the end of the year." Côte d'Ivoire enjoys the unwavering support of FIFA," FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured Dao Gabala and her colleagues responsible for bringing order to the Ivorian football game. The CAF President reinforced this message of support during a gala dinner offered by the Ivorian Minister for the Promotion of Youth, Professional Integration and Civic Service, Mamadou Touré, in the presence of the Minister of National Education and Literacy Ms. Marietou Koné. "Cote d'Ivoire has the full commitment of CAF and 2023 AFCON which will be played here is the biggest competition in Africa. "

They have therefore emphasized the promotion of unity, the need for serenity, and the strengthening of football governance in the country. "The essential message for me is that of unity. We support unity. It came back to us that there are three groups and my message is that these groups have to come together. We do not support any group. We need football to go higher and no group will do it on their own. The most important thing is to bring everyone together. This is our message to the Minister of Sports. It is the same message that we are going to share with the President of the Republic. "

The excellent assist

And the delegation was well received by the President of Côte d'Ivoire, His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, at the presidential palace. During the audience, the two voices of world football underlined the country's exceptional talents and the need to exploit them through the development of youth football, especially at the grassroots with the very first CAF-FIFA Pan-African school football championship.

On the steps of the Presidential Palace, Gianni Infantino said: "President Ouattara is a huge football fan, so it is an honor to be here today to talk about how we can work together to support the youth of this country through the beautiful game. Côte d'Ivoire is a country with a heritage of talented footballers and many future players to discover. It is therefore important for Africa and for the rest of the football world that FIFA , CAF and the Ivorian authorities are working together to develop the game and elevate it to the top of world football. "

Respect for the rules of the game

The joint CAF-FIFA delegation went to the Sports Ministry for an audience with Sports Minister Claude Paulin Danho. On the agenda, 2023 AFCON and issues of football governance. Gianni Infantino has promised to work for the revitalization of Ivorian football, whose contribution to the king sport is exceptional: "The football legends of Côte d'Ivoire have greatly contributed to the construction of the history of football in Africa and in the world, "he admitted. Ivorian legends among which the President of CAF classifies the player Siaka Tiéné, a young Ivorian player who had been one of his "children" when he managed the famous South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, before his election to the CAF presidency.

The visit of the CAF and FIFA Presidents to Côte d'Ivoire ended with a press conference which gave a large place to the practical modalities of the first CAF-FIFA Pan-African school championship, as well as to other concerns such as the development of women's football, questions of strengthening football governance and dissensions within the Ivorian football family. When the two speakers left the room, the serene expression displayed by Mariam Dao Gabala, President of the Standardization Committee, was not only due to the double support that had just been renewed for her in the press. Her bet for the return of peace has not yet been won, but she could be delighted to have been able to organize this unprecedented visit, without incident, to a country which was regaining its place in the chapter of the superlatives of world football.

"The key message for me is that of unity. We support unity. It came back to us that there are three groups and my message is that these groups should come together. We need football to go higher and improve. The most important thing is to bring everyone together. This is our message from CAF to the Minister of Sports. It is the same message that we are going to share with the President of the Republic."

✅ CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe

✅ CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe

« Le message essentiel pour moi, est celui de l'unité. Nous soutenons l'unité. Il nous est revenu qu'il y a trois groupes et mon message est que ces groupes doivent se mettre ensemble. Nous ne supportons aucun groupe. Nous avons besoin que le football aille plus haut et aucun groupe n'y arrivera tout seul. La chose la plus importante, c'est de rassembler tout le monde. C'est le message que nous allons passer au ministre des Sports. C'est le même message que nous allons partager avec M. le Président de la République. »

"Le président Ouattara est un grand fan de football, c'est donc un honneur d'être ici aujourd'hui pour parler de la manière dont nous pouvons travailler ensemble pour soutenir la jeunesse de ce pays à travers le beau jeu. La Côte d'Ivoire est un pays avec un héritage de footballeurs talentueux et de nombreux futurs joueurs à découvrir. Il est donc important pour l'Afrique et pour le reste du monde du football que la FIFA, la CAF et les autorités ivoiriennes travaillent ensemble pour développer le jeu et l'élever au sommet du football mondial."

✅ Président de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino

✅ Président de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino