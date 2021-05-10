South Africa: Safa National Womens League Log Leaders Hoping to Continue Great Run

JVW are yet to lose a match and from the look of things, are set to give defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies stiff challenge for the league title. They have so far swept aside any challenge in this early start to the season, sending a chilling warning to other contenders.

Current SNWL champions, Sundowns laboured for most of the 90 minutes but were full value for their 1-0 win over the University of the Western Cape.

They lie second with the same number of points as JVW but are placed second on the log on goal difference.

Melinda Kgadiete of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies celebrates goal during the 2021 SAFA National Women's League match Between Mamelodi Sundowns and UWC on the 09 May 2021 at Lucas Moripe Stadium/ Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The defending champions are also yet to lose a match this season.

Meanwhile, First Touch Ladies walked away 2-0 winners over Golden Ladies to cement their third position the log. They have also won all their opening games to date.

TUT Ladies chalked up their second win of the season by dismissing Thunderbirds Ladies 1-0 over the weekend to occupy fourth position.

Richmond United also showed their credentials with a convincing 4-1 win over University of Johannesburg in De Aar.

Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies got their first win of the season with a convincing 3-1 win over Tsunami Queens while Coal City Wizards are yet to win a match after being held to a goalless draw by Ma-Indies away from home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Week 3 results:

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS LADIES FC 1 - 0 UWC Live on SABC 1 (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

Wk 3|09 May|15:00|2021

GOLDEN LADIES 0 - 2 FIRST TOUCH FC Montshio Stadium, Mafikeng

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

JVW FC 5 - 0 DURBAN LADIES FC Tsakane Stadium

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

MA-INDIES LADIES 0 - 0 COAL CITY WIZARDS Giyani Stadium, LP

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

RICHMOND UNITED 4 - 1 UNIVERSITY OF JHB FC Merino Stadium, De Aar

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

THUNDERBIRDS LADIES 0 - 1 TUT FOOTBALL CLUB Sisadakushe Stadium, Ec

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

TSUNAMI QUEENS FC 1 - 3 BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC FC Itabazwe Sports Complex,Harrismith

Wk 3|08 May|15:00|2021

LOG STANDINGS: