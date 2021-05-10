Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Sinoe County, Dedicates Vocational Facility, Amongst Others

8 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Greenville — President George Manneh Weah and Entourage entered Sinoe County yesterday, May 7, 2021 as part of continuation of his Third Leg Nationwide County Tour.

The Liberian Chief Executive, flanked by Intenal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, Traditional Leaders including Zanzar Karwor and other top-notch Government Officials, are visiting the country's Third Original County, one of the "trio powers" of Liberia's Independence.

While in Murryville, President Weah broke grounds for the construction of a Prison Referral Facility to be built 1m away from the main route leading to the Beach Side.

According to Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea, the Prison Facility when constructed will be a major correctional facility within the Southeast, and will aid in mitigating crimes.

The Liberian Leader also broke grounds in Murryville for the construction of a 100-bedroom Hospital Facility.

'The Facility will serve as a major boost for health related matters in the area and adjoining communities including Greenville", Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Ketteh was quoted as saying following President Weah who expressed glee while meeting various health practitioners who graced the brief ceremony.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.