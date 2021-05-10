Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Sinoe County, Dedicates Vocational Facility, Amongst Others

Greenville — President George Manneh Weah and Entourage entered Sinoe County yesterday, May 7, 2021 as part of continuation of his Third Leg Nationwide County Tour.

The Liberian Chief Executive, flanked by Intenal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, Traditional Leaders including Zanzar Karwor and other top-notch Government Officials, are visiting the country's Third Original County, one of the "trio powers" of Liberia's Independence.

While in Murryville, President Weah broke grounds for the construction of a Prison Referral Facility to be built 1m away from the main route leading to the Beach Side.

According to Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea, the Prison Facility when constructed will be a major correctional facility within the Southeast, and will aid in mitigating crimes.

The Liberian Leader also broke grounds in Murryville for the construction of a 100-bedroom Hospital Facility.

'The Facility will serve as a major boost for health related matters in the area and adjoining communities including Greenville", Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Ketteh was quoted as saying following President Weah who expressed glee while meeting various health practitioners who graced the brief ceremony.