Nigeria: Chioma Ajunwa's Grassroots Sports Project Takes Off in Lagos

10 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The first in the series of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation grassroots sports initiative is expected to take off today at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

Over 700 kids drawn from 35 schools will participate in the talent hunt programme for athletics, football and taekwondo.

"We are expecting a big turn out of pupils for the event.

"We have 35 kids from 20 schools participating in the sports drill," said Prince Henry Amike who is director general of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation.

After Lagos, the train will move to Abia, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abuja.

The programme is part of the events to mark the 25th anniversary of Chioma Ajunwa winning the 1996 Olympics women's long jump gold. It was the first of it's kind in Africa. The 7.12m remains the African and Nigeria record to date.

