Zimbabwe: Zim PF Spokesperson Claims Living in Fear After Arson Attack

10 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Zimbabwe People First national spokesperson and youth chairperson Stephen Mazanza claims he is living in fear after his Kambuzuma home in Harare was petrol bombed last week by unknown assailants.

Since the attack, the opposition told NewZimbabwe.com he was receiving numerous phone calls daily from an unknown person threatening more harm on him.

Mazanza has been holding low-key campaigns in Ward 14, Kambuzuma in anticipation that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) might announce the holding of by-elections for vacant council and parliamentary seats across the country.

The previous councillor in the ward targeted by the Zim PF official, Costa Mande, is an MDC Alliance member and was recalled after the MDC-T wrote to Local Government Minister July Moyo informing him he was no longer a party member.

Stephen Mazanza

As a result, Mazanza suspects the attempt on his life last week was perpetrated by opponents also eyeing the vacant seat.

"My house was petrol-bombed by unknown people during the evening. Luckily, there was no one at home and I was at a friend's place in the same suburb," he said.

Mazanza said he had since reported the matter at Warren Park Police Station under RRB number 4802451.

"I am getting anonymous calls every day and the guy is threatening me telling me the CIO (Central Intelligence Office) officers looking for me. But I keep asking why they are looking for me through him and why can't they just call me or look for me themselves?"

Mazanza said after making the report police did not even bother to make a follow-up and visit the crime scene.

"Up to now, I have not received any update from the police on their investigations, that is if they are carrying any."

Efforts to get a comment from the police at the weekend were fruitless.

