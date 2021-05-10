Egypt: Health Ministry Announces Further Quarantine Measures to Curb Covid-19 Spread

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed announced on Saturday that further precautionary measures will be applied to all arrivals coming from other countries as part of Egypt's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Egyptians and non-Egyptians coming from the countries seeing viral mutations should undergo a rapid molecular test, known as ID NOW, and medical checkups upon their arrival in the country, Zayed said at a virtual meeting with a host of the ministry's senior officials.

The ID NOW, a modern testing technology characterized by speedy and accurate results, can detect the infection within a period of not more than 15 minutes, spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said.

Egypt will continue to oblige all arrivals from other countries to submit their PCR test results before entering the country, the minister added.

The decisions come at a time several countries see a new variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in India and is scientifically thought to be more transmissible.