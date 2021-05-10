Egypt: Transport Minister Follows Up Work Pace in Alexandria Port Projects

8 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir on Saturday inspected service projects that are being implemented in Alexandria Port.

The projects include moving 554 families from slums to newly-established housing units. Their 21,000-meter previous land would be annexed to the port of Alexandria, as part of the expansion of the port's western region.

The minister directed officials to accelerate the pace of work according to the targeted rates to be ready to receive large vessels in the first quarter of 2022.

He also ordered officials to strictly adhere to coronavirus precautionary measures at all worksites.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

