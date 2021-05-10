Egypt Celebrates International Day of Migratory Birds

Egypt is participating in the 2021 edition of the International Day of Migratory Birds.

"Sing, Fly, Soar - Like a Bird!" is the theme of this year's World Migratory Bird Day, an annual global campaign dedicated to raising awareness of migratory birds and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

In a statement, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said Egypt has exerted many efforts to protect migratory birds, which was reflected in its winning, through the Migratory Soaring Birds Project, the World Energy Prize 2020 for its measures in protecting natural resources and migratory birds.

This year the campaign will focus on the phenomena of "bird song" and "bird flight" as a way to inspire and connect people of all ages around the world in their shared desire to celebrate migratory birds and to unite in a common, global effort to protect birds and the habitats they need to survive.

Events marking World Migratory Bird Day 2021 will generally be 'migrating' online, as many countries are still heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many virtual talks and a wave of online interactions dedicated to migratory birds are expected to take place in many countries, with educational programmes being offered virtually by many organizations including schools, museums, parks, zoos, libraries, wildlife refuges and wetland centres.

The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day theme is an invitation to people everywhere to connect and re-connect with nature by actively listening to - and watching birds - wherever they are. At the same time, the theme appeals to people around the world to use their own voices and creativity to express their shared appreciation of birds and nature.

Birds can be found everywhere: in cities and in the countryside; in parks and backyards, in forests and mountains, and in wetlands and along the shores. They connect all these habitats and they connect us, reminding us of our own connection to the planet, the environment, wildlife and each other. Through their seasonal movements, migratory birds are also regularly reminding us of nature's cycles.

As global ambassadors of nature, migratory birds not only connect different places across the planet, they also reconnect people to nature and to themselves like no other animals on the planet.