Egypt: Sisi Welcomes DRC President At Cairo Airport

8 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

A statement to this effect was made by Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady.

