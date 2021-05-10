Egypt's Mufti Decries Attacks On Palestinian Worshippers By Israeli Police

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam has strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and attacks on Palestinian worshipers by Israeli police.

In a statement on Saturday, Allam decried the firing of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters by the Israeli occupation forces towards the Palestinian worshipers after the Maghrib prayers on Friday, leaving several Palestinians wounded.

The hostile acts carried out by the Israeli authorities represent a deliberate provocation of the Palestinian worshipers and deprive them of the right to perform their religious rites, Allam pointed out.

He also denounced Israel's eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Eastern Jerusalem, which constitutes a violation of the international legitimacy resolutions and international humanitarian law.

MENA