Egyptair to Operate 55 Flights Sunday

EgyptAir will operate on Sunday 55 flights to move 3,399 passengers to different destinations.

The flag carrier said in a statement on Saturday that 42 international flights will head to Baghdad, Erbil, N'Djamena, Lagos, Doha, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Abuja, Rome, Dubai, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Moscow, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Bahrain, Istanbul, Khartoum, Amman, Sharjah, Entebbe and Addias Ababa.

The statement added ten domestic flights will be operated to Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Aswan and Marsa Alam in addition to three cargo flights.