Egypt: Govt Denies Sending SMSs to Warn Recipients of Covid-19 Vaccines

The Cabinet's media center denied on Saturday reports claiming that the Health and Population Ministry sent SMSs containing warnings and recommendations to recipients of coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement on Saturday, the media center said the Health Ministry refuted the news on that score branding relevant reports baseless.

The center called on all those willing to know more information about the vaccine to visit the following link: https://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg.

All the information mentioned in the circulated SMSs is false and inaccurate, the center pointed out.