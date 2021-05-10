Egypt: Domestic Tourism Promotion Initiative Extended to May 31

8 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The ministries of tourism and civil aviation have decided to extend the enforcement period of an initiative to promote domestic tourism until May 31, instead of May 15.

However, all hotels will continue to operate within the 50 percent capacity, while adhering to all anti-coronavirus measures and public safety requirements, according to a statement by the civil aviation ministry on Saturday.

The decision, which coincides with the holiday and summer season, was made as part of the government efforts to stimulate domestic tourism, the statement said.

Under the initiative, it has been decided that airline ticket prices for Egyptians and foreigners will continue to be fixed at a flat tax-included rate for arrival and departure from Cairo and Alexandria to Luxor for EGP 1,500 and to Aswan for EGP 1,800.

Moreover, ticket prices from Cairo or Alexandria to Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada and Taba are set a fixed rate of EGP 1,800 and EGP 2,000 to Marsa Alam.

The initiative was launched by the two ministries as per the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee for Tourism and Antiquities during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in December 2020.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.