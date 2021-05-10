Egypt: Domestic Tourism Promotion Initiative Extended to May 31

The ministries of tourism and civil aviation have decided to extend the enforcement period of an initiative to promote domestic tourism until May 31, instead of May 15.

However, all hotels will continue to operate within the 50 percent capacity, while adhering to all anti-coronavirus measures and public safety requirements, according to a statement by the civil aviation ministry on Saturday.

The decision, which coincides with the holiday and summer season, was made as part of the government efforts to stimulate domestic tourism, the statement said.

Under the initiative, it has been decided that airline ticket prices for Egyptians and foreigners will continue to be fixed at a flat tax-included rate for arrival and departure from Cairo and Alexandria to Luxor for EGP 1,500 and to Aswan for EGP 1,800.

Moreover, ticket prices from Cairo or Alexandria to Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada and Taba are set a fixed rate of EGP 1,800 and EGP 2,000 to Marsa Alam.

The initiative was launched by the two ministries as per the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee for Tourism and Antiquities during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in December 2020.