Egypt: Azhar Imam - Less Demanding Obligations Invitation to Unity in Muslim Communities

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said that less demanding obligations (taklif) is a point of strength and an invitation to unity and cohesion in Muslim communities.

Enjoying less demanding obligations open the door to variety, integration and opinion sharing in Muslim communities and thus reduce differences leading to extremism, Tayyeb said in a televised daily sermon during the holy month of Ramadan.

He added that schism and divergence are more harmful than "idolatry" in detroying communities.

The grand imam noted that difference in opinions over religious matters pose a threat to the unity of Mulsims worldwide, because it is exploited by enemies to sow sedition among believers.

He made it clear that most divisions among Muslim sects are politically motivated.