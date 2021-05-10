Egypt: Azhar Imam - Less Demanding Obligations Invitation to Unity in Muslim Communities

8 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said that less demanding obligations (taklif) is a point of strength and an invitation to unity and cohesion in Muslim communities.

Enjoying less demanding obligations open the door to variety, integration and opinion sharing in Muslim communities and thus reduce differences leading to extremism, Tayyeb said in a televised daily sermon during the holy month of Ramadan.

He added that schism and divergence are more harmful than "idolatry" in detroying communities.

The grand imam noted that difference in opinions over religious matters pose a threat to the unity of Mulsims worldwide, because it is exploited by enemies to sow sedition among believers.

He made it clear that most divisions among Muslim sects are politically motivated.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.