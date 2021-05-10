Nigeria: Govt Assures NSC of Support On Harness Solid Minerals

Jos — The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has given the assurance of the federal government's support to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) by collaborating with the agency and Plateau State to harness the state's rich solid mineral resources potential in order to achieve the much needed diversification of Nigerian economy.

According to him, Plateau state is known for solid mineral resources such as tin, Platinum, zinc, and iron ore, even as the temperate climate of the state supports certain agricultural produce.

Speaking on Friday during an inauguration ceremony of the NSC North-central zonal coordinating office complex in Jos, Amaechi said the resources would need access to both domestic and international markets, and the dry port in Heipang, Jos, will provide such access.

He added that the strategic location of the North-central coordinating office was to ensure delivery of council's services in the North-central zone.

"I therefore implore the good people of Plateau state to put it in optimal and beneficial use when completed."

Amaechi went on to say that the Federal Ministry of Transportation, through the NSC activities, highlights the benefits of the maritime sector as the best alternative for economic diversification. "Let me state categorically that the transportation sector has the potential for employment, investment, and growth of our nation's international trade."

The Minister said the maritime resource centre that the council was promoting is a project with tremendous economic potentials for the state in terms of employment, tourism, and intellectual development.

"Our vision is to re-engineer the economy by establishing modern transport infrastructure that will strengthen the nation's logistics value chain and support the development of the non-oil sector."

Also speaking, the governor of Plateau state, Mr. Simon Lalong said having the North-central coordinating office in Jos will add a lot of value to the general development of the Inland Container terminal, and will facilitate the economy.

He recalled that Plateau state has been a centre for economic and socio political activities in Nigeria right from colonial times because of its serenity, centrality, easy access, good weather, mining and agricultural activities, hospitality and tourists attraction.

While appreciating the Minister of Transportation and the Governor for their support, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello said that the NSC has a dream of building an international resource centre which would cost N15,000, 000 in Jos.

According to him, "This is a massive and magnificent monument that will include a 5-Star hotel, shopping mall, restaurant, multipurpose halls, conference center (automate) with a capacity of 2,500 persons. The project will be delivered through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and supported at all times by the NSC."