Nigeria: Sports Minister Charges Para-Athletes Team to Be Worthy Ambassadors of the Country

10 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigeria's Para-Athletes to Notwil, Switzerland to be worthy Ambassadors of the country as they seek to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics taking place in Tokyo later in the year.

The Minister gave the charge when he bade farewell to the team for the Qualifiers on Sunday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. "Nigeria is solidly behind your bid for qualification for the Para- Athletics event in Notwil, Switzerland.

"There is no doubt about your abilities which you have always proved over the years. You must be worthy Ambassadors of our dear country by conducting yourselves very well to attain the best standards for Qualifiers.

"Dont be distracted, Nigerians are solidly behind you. You have always made us proud and we are confident that you will not disappoint this time by reaching the qualification threshold. We have done our bit, now the ball is in your court to ensure that Nigeria's flag flies high"

10 Athletes will be seeking to qualify in the Para-Athletics event taking place from 11th -17th May 2021 at Notwil Switzerland.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.