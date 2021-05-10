Liberia: Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited Denounces Report That It Broke Away

Monrovia — Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited (HIM-U), the new name of Bethel World Outreach Ministries International (BWOMI), wishes to correct the erroneous information being perpetrated by some, claiming that it broke away from BWOMI. Instead, it wishes to make clear that HIM-U is in fact the new name of BWOMI, a ministry founded and incorporated in November 1990, in the United States of America, by its Presiding Prelate, the Most Rev. Dr. Darlingston G. Johnson.

HIM-U wants to inform the general public that other than a change in name in obedience to the guidance of the Holy Spirt and in order to strengthen its commitment to its new vision of "a world where no one lives or dies without Christ," its Constitution, policies and practices, leadership structure, and doctrines remain the same as BWOMI. In implementing the name change, it meticulously followed the specified legal process as stipulated in its Constitution, and in accordance with the leading of the Holy Spirit. More than 1500 delegates, representing all local BWOMI churches around the world, voted on the proposal to change the name and an overwhelming majority of 95% voted in favor. As a result, the Constitution was amended to reflect the newly approved name and the greater commitment of the members to their God-given vision of the harvest.

Furthermore, HIM-U (BWOMI), continues to be governed globally by the same team of leaders, headed by its Presiding Bishop, The Most Rev. Dr. Darlingston G. Johnson, assisted by its six Diocesan Bishops and National Overseers. Together, they preside over a global ministry, operating on six continents, comprised of over 350 churches, schools, clinics, radio stations, and theological training institutions. By the grace of God, HIM-U (BWOMI) continues to experience growth and unity in its leadership and membership around the world.

In light of the above, Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited advises all its members and the general public not to be misled by those who seek to draw disciples after themselves by defaming the leaders of HIM-U and attempting to capitalize on its success by falsely laying claim to the hard-earned good name, respect, and accomplishments of the leadership of BWOMI over the last thirty years, both in Liberia and around the world.

It is an undisputed fact that for more than thirty unbroken years, Bishop Johnson has led this Christian organization as its founder, General Overseer, and Presiding Prelate. The claim, therefore, that HIM-U broke away from BWOMI is completely false, as it is impossible for a founder and leader to break away from himself, or for an organization to break away from itself.

To substantiate the above, an examination of every certificate of ordination issued to the hundreds of ministers serving our churches on six continents within this denomination will show that the signature affixed to every one of those documents for the past thirty years is that of the present Presiding Bishop.

We, therefore, humbly request that any and all persons or organizations promoting this false narrative desist and refrain from continuing to do so. This behavior serves no useful purpose.