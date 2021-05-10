Liberia: Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Stakeholders Strive to Revive the Liberia Chamber of Commerce

10 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) President, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has called for a renewed partnership with investors, and National Investment Commission (NIC) to help promote Liberian businesses.

Cllr. Tweh said the Chamber has started engagement with investors and local businesses in bringing value to the business sector.

Speaking at program marking a one-day business luncheon in Monrovia, Tweh raised the need for the LCC to creat a friendly environment for business.

"Your presence here today reminds me how important the Chamber of Commerce is in the Liberian business community and the international community, and we stand ready for a friendly sector," Mr. Tweh said.

Cllr. Tweh recounted that the Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and most representative institution representing the diverse private sector comprising over 300 companies and business associations and dedicated to aiding the creation of enabling and conducive environment in Liberia for commerce industry, trade, and investment in the country.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.