Liberia: Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Stakeholders Strive to Revive the Liberia Chamber of Commerce

Monrovia — Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) President, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has called for a renewed partnership with investors, and National Investment Commission (NIC) to help promote Liberian businesses.

Cllr. Tweh said the Chamber has started engagement with investors and local businesses in bringing value to the business sector.

Speaking at program marking a one-day business luncheon in Monrovia, Tweh raised the need for the LCC to creat a friendly environment for business.

"Your presence here today reminds me how important the Chamber of Commerce is in the Liberian business community and the international community, and we stand ready for a friendly sector," Mr. Tweh said.

Cllr. Tweh recounted that the Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and most representative institution representing the diverse private sector comprising over 300 companies and business associations and dedicated to aiding the creation of enabling and conducive environment in Liberia for commerce industry, trade, and investment in the country.