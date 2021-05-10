Liberia: Cemenco Trains Several Youth in Block Making

Monrovia — Twelve young Liberians from four communities surrounding the Liberia Cement Corporation (Cemenco) - Sawmill, Billimah, Bassa Town, and Central Jamaica Road - Saturday ended day-long training in phase two of company's Block Making Academy program with a pledge to use the knowledge acquired for the benefit of their respective communities.

Participants were taught the composition of raw materials that produce cement. Part of the aims, according to Joe-Saumoi, the company's commercial manager, is to educate the public and participants about the company's different grades of cement and their usage. This, she said, serves as publicity for the company and a means to increase sales in every region that the Academy is being launched.

"Also, this provides visibility of our products in all the regions," she said. "We will provide wheelbarrows, shovels, molds, PPE, etc, for each session."

Joe-Saumoi the aims and objectives of the block making academy project are geared towards educating block makers on the entire process of block making; from cement production, appropriate mortar mixture to block molding.

She said the Block Makers Academy is also part of company's Corporate Social Responsibility in that blocks made from the Academy are given as donation to various entities such as schools, hospitals, orphanages, official projects, and community driven projects.

Prior to Saturday program, Joe-Saumoi said vice president's foundation had already benefited from 3600 blocks and 500 bags of cement from the second session while the Ministry of Public Works has benefited from the third session under the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company.

Block Makers Academy History

Since the formation of the company's Block Makers Academy over 20 government and private institutions have benefited from blocks produced by previous phases. On March 31, 2018, nine participants of the company's first session produced 1200 blocks for CEMENCO Plant. Also, on April 17, 2021, 12 participants from the second phase of the Academy produced 2700 blocks that were used by Cemenco Plant.

In Buchanan, 25 participants from the Academy produced 2700 blocks 2700 blocks with 200 bags of cement to assist in the construction of an Old Folks Home in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County undertaken by First Lady Clar Marie Weah

The Academy produced 1200 blocks with 200 bags of cement to assist in the construction of the Liberia National Redcross Disaster management central warehouse, also the Academy made available 1200 blocks with 50 bags of cement to assist in the construction of their headquarters of the Liberia Nurses Association.

Also, 1200 blocks and 50 bags of cement to assist were made available by the Academy towards community work in Ganta, Nimba County. From the first session, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry received 2700 blocks and 300 bags of cement from the Academy to assist in the Construction of its Special Project.

The Jewel Star Fish Foundation, a non-governmental organization owned by Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, is to receive 3600 blocks of cement and 500 bags of cement towards the construction of its Save House Dormitory project.

Stephene Kpoto, executive director of the Foundation, they were very glad to partner with a project designed by Cemenco geared towards impacting young Liberians who are desperate to make a living for themselves through skills training.

She said the initiative by Cemenco to provide skills training for the youths helps to make the economy grows because beneficiaries would go on and make a living for themselves through jobs.