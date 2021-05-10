Liberia: Boulevard Palace Hotel Ranked As First Class Hospitality Facility in Liberia

Monrovia — Tourism Review International (TRI) a peer-review journal under the World Tourism Board dedicated to the advancement of tourism worldwide has singled out Boulevard Palace Hotel as a first class hospitality facility in Liberia.

In a press release issued in Monrovia over the weekend, Michelle A. Gyan, Editor-in-Chief of the journal said the recognition was based on a number of issues which included, "guest reviews published within the last year, while also high lighting the fact that the hotel operated throughout COVID 19 period with all major facilities including air conditioning, parking, Wi-Fi, constant power supply, among others were delivered effectively.

He expressed thanks and gratitude to the Government and people of Liberia for the level of peace and stability the country continue to enjoyed, mentioning also that the Boulevard Palace ideal location makes it more suitable for business.