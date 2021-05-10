Liberia: Brewerville City Gets Facelift

Monrovia — Brewerville City, one of the oldest cities in Montserrado, County, Liberia, has been given a facelift, amid the growing of grass and stockpile of garbage in several communities in the city.

This followed the official launch of a major clean up and sanitation campaign on Saturday, May, 2021 by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema -Liberia, a branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema in collaboration with the Brewerville City Corporation under the theme: " Caring for Our Environment".

Among other things, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema seeks to unify and coordinate the efforts of African Muslims Oulrma, promote peace and religious tolerance, fight terrorism and violence, and make the world better and peaceful for all.

Following the official launch of what has been described as a worthy initiative, about 60 young volunteers drawn across Brewerville City and its environs immediately kicked off the clean up and sanitation campaign, with the brushing of the huge grass, collection of stockpile of garbage and sweeping of the streets and other places.

Prior to the official launch of the initiative, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema -Liberia donated several wheelbarrows, brooms, rakes and other sanitation materials to the Brewerville City Corporation via its Mayor S. Bedell Fahn, II to help carry out such great initiative.

In remarks, the President of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema -Liberia, Sheik Omarau A. Kamara, underscored the importance of cleanliness, making specific reference to part of the Koran that talks about ablution-an Islamic procedure for cleansing parts of the body, a type of ritual purification, or ablution. Wudu consists of washing the face, arms, then wiping the head and finally washing the feet with water. Wudu is an important part of ritual purity in Islam.