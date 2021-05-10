Liberia: Is Liberia Ready for the New Covid-19 Variant From India?

opinion

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah is yet to sign off on a controversial new protocol that would reportedly quarantine travelers from India, a country currently overwhelmed with a new coronavirus variant dubbed, "double mutant", FrontPageAfrica has learned.

At least 15, 000 Indians travel to Liberia annually for business or visit to families, friends and loved ones doing business in Liberia.

As of May 6, according to the Situation Report prepared by the National Public Health Institute(NPHIL),incoming travelers testing positive for the virus were put at five. There have been five positive cases regarding travelers from Australia, Pakistan, Nigeria Traveler from Australia tested positive, Ghana.

By nationality, the positive tests include one Australian, two Liberians, a Pakistani and a Nigerian. By profession, two of those testing positive were businessmen, a PFM consultant, a student and a Geologist. No positive tests were reported out of India where the variant is rising by the day.

All five cases embarked from Australia, Ghana, Pakistan, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates. Three of the passengers flew in on Kenya Airways, one on Africa World Airlines and one from Qatar.

The variant recently detected from samples collected in India.

The country of about 1.3 billion people has seen infections rise by more than 1 million in the past week alone, bringing its total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 18 million. The death toll has surpassed 200,000 and is expected to be much higher. The surge hit as India's government loosened restrictions and struggled to vaccinate its population with variants potentially serving as an accelerant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The variant, whose official name is B.1.617, is described as a bit of a misnomer, because it actually carries 13 mutations, seven of which are in the spike protein. The moniker comes from two notable mutations found in other variants that appeared together for the first time in this new strain: the L452R mutation and the E484Q mutation.

Strain a Concern Around the world

The L452R mutation in the spike protein was first found in the COVID-19 variant detected in California.

One study found that the California variant carrying this mutation may be up to 20% more transmissible than wild-type strains.

In the United Kingdom and other countries, the strain has been declared a "variant of concern" as cases skyrocket.

Health authorities in India say that the new variant has a shorter incubation period, whereas the progress of the infection is much faster than the other strains.