Tanzania: Councilors Commend President Samia

COUNCILORS with the Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) in Kilimanjaro Region have congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for a perfect start to her regime, which shows a better future for Tanzanians.

The congratulations were given by one of the councilors Ms Consolatha Lyimo during the council's ordinary session held recently in Moshi, whereby she urged Tanzanians to give President Samia their full cooperation for the desired prosperity of the country.

"This being the first session of our council since her appointment and finally her inauguration as the sixth phase term President of the Union Republic of Tanzania, I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues to congratulate President Samia on her good start as the Head of State which shows a brighter future for Tanzanians," she said.

She called on the councilors and the council's management team to work in close cooperation so as to attain the expected achievements for the residents and the Moshi municipality.

In his contribution during the session, preceded by a minute silence in honour of the late fifth phase President Dr John Magufuli, the Karanga Ward Councilor Mr Deogratias Mallya said his ward was facing the challenge of persistent crimes, including rape incidents.

"After fighting off crimes such as banditry, robberies, illegal alcohol and illicit drugs, with much success, now there is another challenge which has risen and this is that of the rape of young girls and women, it is scary to residents", he said.

He added: "We thank the police force for their cooperation that led to the achievements in fighting banditry incidents and other evils. We are asking them to continue their cooperation to curb rising rape incidents because recently, a standard six pupil was raped, and this has caused great concern among Karanga residents."

For his part, Bondeni Ward Councilor, Amir Kilusu, requested authorities within the council to construct a building for storing traders' goods at Manyema market situated within the ward.

"In the absence of a building in this market, some traders decide to sleep outside to protect their products and this has led to non-traders also sleeping in the market area; this puts the safety of residents in the area in great danger," he said.

The Lord Mayor of the Moshi Municipal Council, Juma Raibu, meanwhile, called on the MMC councilors to continue working in close cooperation with each other for the benefit of the municipality and its citizens.

"Every councilor, apart from being a representative of his or her respective ward, as well as those of the Special Seats is also responsible for contributing to the development of the Moshi municipality and that is why we are addressed as councilors of the Moshi municipal council," he charged