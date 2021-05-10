Tanzania: Samia, Jk Pay Last Respects to Late Teddy

10 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday led mourners to pay their last respects to renowned woman entrepreneur and media stakeholder, Teddy Mapunda, who died in Dar es Salaam last week.

The Head of State was accompanied by former President Jakaya Kikwete and other dignitaries to pay their last respects to the late Teddy at the Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Teddy, who was the Managing Director of Service and Montage died suddenly on Tuesday night at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam at the age of 46.

Upon her death last week, President Samia quickly tweeted, saying; "We have lost a capable, hardworking, creative, and vibrant woman, who vividly demonstrated the abilities of women."

The President said she remembered Teddy for her noble commitment to the ruling party CCM and the government as well as her love for the country.

Chairman of the governing board of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Judge (rtd) Juxon Mlay expressed his deepest sadness on the demise of the late Teddy Mapunda, who was a member of the MCT Board.

"On behalf of the MCT governing Board and staff, I send deepest condolences to the deceased's husband, children, family, close relatives and friends for the huge loss," said retired judge Mlay.

The late Teddy was the founding Director of Montage Limited, a multi-dimensional consultancy and creative agency based in Dar es Salaam.

She had twenty years of leadership experience in public relations. She was also the Vice- Chairperson for the Road Safety Committee Kinondoni Region.

She had previously served as a Board Director at Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Board Member at Governing Body of Mpingo Conservation and Development Initiative.

Among other boards that the late Teddy had served includes TPS Eastern Africa (Serena Hotels), an Advisory Board Member at Why Africa Now in USA and a Founding Member - Young Executive (YES) - Tanzania.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News.

