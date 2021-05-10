Tanzania: Virus Behind Delays in Remitting Allowance in Island

ZANZIBAR government has defended delays in disbursing funds to the municipal offices for other charges (OCs), blaming the problem on insufficient resources realized in the wake of Covid-19 that has adversely impacted on the global economies.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Minister Jamal Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives here yesterday that since the outbreak of Covid-19, Zanzibar, as other countries, has suffered economically.

He was responding to Kwahani Representative Rashid Yahya Abdulla, who decried undue delays in the release of OCs used by the city and municipal councils to among others pay transport allowances to their employees.

However, the minister assured them that subject of the verifications of all claims will be addressed before the end of next fiscal year, adding that all will receive their due allowances.