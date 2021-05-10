Zimbabwe: Arubi, Madhanhanga Celebrate SA Nedbank Cup Success

It was a day to remember for the South Africa-based Zimbabwean duo of goalkeeper Washington Arubi and utility player Farai Madhanhanga after they were part of the Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) team which won the Nedbank Cup on Saturday in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership.

Arubi, who has been in top form for TTM throughout the competition kept another clean sheet to inspire his side to their first-ever major trophy after defeating Chippa United 1-0 on Saturday night

Former FC Platinum player Madhanhanga was an unused substitute during the final.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's 27th-minute strike was all the Limpopo-based side needed to clinch the knockout competition, which has a purse of R7m (US$490 000).

This is TTM's first-ever title in the South African top-flight after buying the franchise of Bidvest Wits.

The Limpopo outfit will however owe much of their success during the competition to Arubi.

The ever-smiling 35-year-old former Warriors keeper has done a fantastic job between the sticks in the league and cup competitions.

Now, thanks mainly to the heroics of the Zimbabwean international goalkeeper, Tshakhuma have won the biggest knockout competition in South Africa which earns them the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Arubi's man-of-the-match performance in the 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory against tournament favourites Sundowns in the semifinals sealed the final berth for TTM.

Earlier in the competition he also played a starring role, in the quarter-finals, when he saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out lottery, to set up a 4-3 victory, over Swallows.

Arubi attributed his great form to the amount of work he puts into training.

"I have been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes and keep on trying and being positive, and working hard," the veteran campaigner said.

The evergreen arrived in South Africa to join the University of Pretoria in having lifted the Soccer Star of the Year award in Zimbabwe, becoming only the third local goalkeeper to win the prestigious award after the legendary Japhet M'parutsa and Energy Murambadoro.

Now, the former Zimbabwe international is basking in rave reviews in South Africa, where he has become one of the best 'keepers in that country.